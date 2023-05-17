CFO Conference 2023: Message from Samiullah Siddiqui, FCA, Chairman PAIB Committee ICAP

TEXT: It’s a matter of great honor for me to present to you the CFO Conference 2023 and Professional Excellence Awards from the platform of the Professional Accountants in Business (PAIB) Committee of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP).

The exciting events will be held on May 15-16 and 18, 2023, respectively, in Karachi and Lahore. Over the years, ICAP has successfully organized 21 CFO Conferences across the country, with over 10,000 participants having representations from a wide spectrum of industry and professions.

The conference not only attracts business and finance leaders but also offers an outstanding learning opportunity for the emerging leaders. This impressive track record is a testament to ICAP's commitment to finance professionals and business leaders with a platform to engage with industry experts, share experiences, and gain insights on the latest trends and best practices in the finance and business sectors.

This year, the Organizing Committee is presenting you the Conference with theme, "Resilient CFO - Balancing the Agenda for Tomorrow," that highlights the critical role that finance, and business leaders play in times of adversity.

In times of uncertainty and disruption and to succeed in such a challenging circumstance, it is essential for CFOs to be ready and prepared with resilient leadership that has never been more crucial.

Leaders must possess the qualities of resilience, including robustness, buoyancy, flexibility, adaptability, and agility in responding to rapidly changing circumstances. Only through these qualities can leaders steer their organizations towards a sustainable and prosperous future.

The CFO Conference 2023 promises to provide the platform to engage with renowned finance professionals, industry experts, business leaders and leading entrepreneurs.

The conference will provide a forum for attendees to learn about the latest developments in the finance and business sectors, share their experiences and best practices, and explore new business opportunities.

With a diverse range of keynote speakers, panelists, and participants, the conference will offer a stimulating and informative experience for all attendees. I extend my best wishes to all guests, keynote speakers, panelists, and participants, and applaud the efforts of the PAIB Committee and ICAP management in organizing this year's conference.

It is sure to be a memorable event that will inspire and empower all attendees to meet the challenges of tomorrow with resilience and innovation. The Conference is well supported by the Sponsors in particular Lipton as Lead Sponsor and HBL as Platinum Sponsor.

ICAP has over 70% of its members who work for various industries and businesses. This year’s CFO Conference couples with prestigious ceremony for the Professional Excellence Awards (PEA) where we recognize the outstanding contributions, performance, and value addition made by our members in business and industry within their respective organizations. By acknowledging and celebrating these accomplishments, ICAP highlights the crucial role played by its members in making a lasting impact in their industry.

