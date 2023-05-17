Pakistan
The Weather
KARACHI: The weather report on Tuesday (May 16, 2023) and the forecast for Wednesday (May 17, 2023)...
KARACHI: The weather report on Tuesday (May 16, 2023) and the forecast for Wednesday (May 17, 2023)
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 40-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 41-27 (ºC) 02-00 (%)
Karachi 34-27 (ºC) 25-00 (%) 35-27 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Lahore 40-25 (°C) 00-00 (%) 39-25 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Larkana 44-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 42-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 42-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 42-26 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 31-17 (°C) 01-00 (%) 26-16 (°C) 40-00 (%)
Peshawar 38-24 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 35-23 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta 30-12 (ºC) 02-00 (%) 29-12 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 37-23 (°C) 25-00 (%) 34-20 (°C) 01-00 (%)
Sukkur 44-26 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 41-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 07:10 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 05:45 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments