LIBOR interbank offered rates

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (May 16, 2023)....
Published 17 May, 2023 06:22am
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (May 16, 2023).

=========================================================
                                  52-Week
=========================================================
                     Latest    Wk Ago     High        Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight     5.06229   5.05986   5.06229   0.81586
Libor 1 Month       5.10771   5.10443   5.10800   0.92729
Libor 3 Month       5.33043   5.33686   5.34243   1.44757
Libor 6 Month       5.38314   5.35286   5.49986   2.00514
Libor 1 Year        5.30343   5.19971   5.88071   2.65686
=========================================================

Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration

