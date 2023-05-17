Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (May 16, 2023).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 5.06229 5.05986 5.06229 0.81586
Libor 1 Month 5.10771 5.10443 5.10800 0.92729
Libor 3 Month 5.33043 5.33686 5.34243 1.44757
Libor 6 Month 5.38314 5.35286 5.49986 2.00514
Libor 1 Year 5.30343 5.19971 5.88071 2.65686
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
