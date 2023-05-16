Spot gold may end bounce around $2,020

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may end its bounce around a resistance at $2,020 per ounce, and resume its fall towards $2,003.

The bounce triggered by the support at $2,003 looks weak, unable to extend above a resistance at $2,020.

Even though the upper trendline of a wedge suggests a higher bounce target of $2,031, the underperformance of the metal simply makes this target look unachievable.

A break above $2,020 may lead to a gain limited to $2,031.

Immediate support is at $2,011, a break below which could open the way towards $1,992-$2,003 range. On the daily chart, gold is due for a deep correction, as suggested by the bearish divergence on the daily RSI.

Its consolidation above the support at $2,004 could be temporary.

The correction could easily extend into a range of $1,897-$1,964, as indicated by a retracement analysis on the uptrend from $1,613.60.