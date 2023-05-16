JI demands extension in census deadline

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi on Monday sought another extension for the seventh digital census, saying that the authorities should ensure to count every head in the megacity.

"Unless each and every citizen is counted, the enumeration should continue," JI Karachi Chief, Hafiz Naeemur told a news conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq.

He claimed the city's population stands over 30 million.

He demanded of the concerned authorities to extend the date for census till the enumeration process is completed with every individual is counted.

He said that his party will leave no stone unturned to fight for city's rights with all available legal, democratic and Constitutional options.

He questioned the authorities as to why a data of the census 2017 was removed from the website and why the enumeration figures are not provided on a block code basis. "Doesn’t it sound forgery,” he asked.

He said that the census data before its extension showed 17.8 million individuals as the city's population whereas the fresh statistics depict 18.8 million after 15 days.

Quoting the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, he claimed that 38,000 high-rise buildings were not fully covered during the census. The enumerators in some cases recorded the family head details on an apartment's first floor and skipped the rest, he said.

He said that the NDRA data shows that 19.1 million people as the permanent residents of Karachi apart from those residing the city with dual addresses.

In line with the SoP, he said, anyone residing in Karachi for the past six months or intended to live for another six months will be counted as Karachi's citizens.

