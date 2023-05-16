AVN 61.25 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.06%)
Business & Finance

Kazakhstan envoy meets FBR chief

Published 16 May, 2023
ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan H.E Yerzhan Kistafin called on Chairman FBR Asim Ahmad Monday at FBR Headquarters, Islamabad.

The meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere and matters of mutual interests pertaining to cooperation in Customs, Trade Facilitation and Regional Connectivity were discussed in the meeting.

Mutual satisfaction was expressed over the Pakistan-Kazakhstan Mutual Administrative Assistance Agreement in Customs Matters, which is in final stages of execution.

Chairman FBR assured that maximum facilitation will be extended to the Kazakhstani businessmen intending to invest in Pakistan.

