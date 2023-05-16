Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (May 15, 2023)....
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 5.06143 5.05986 5.06171 0.81586
Libor 1 Month 5.10543 5.10443 5.10800 0.88671
Libor 3 Month 5.31829 5.33686 5.34243 1.44371
Libor 6 Month 5.34314 5.35286 5.49986 1.99500
Libor 1 Year 5.25600 5.19971 5.88071 2.65214
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
