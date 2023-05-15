AVN 61.25 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.06%)
BAFL 30.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.1%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
DFML 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.06%)
DGKC 47.60 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.15%)
EPCL 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.36%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.51%)
FFL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.7%)
HUBC 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KAPCO 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
KEL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 25.65 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (5.77%)
MLCF 27.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
NETSOL 73.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.21%)
OGDC 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.26%)
PAEL 10.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.03%)
PPL 59.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.06%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (9.71%)
SNGP 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
TELE 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.78%)
TPLP 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
TRG 104.73 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.8%)
UNITY 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.94%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
BR100 4,215 Increased By 54.4 (1.31%)
BR30 14,541 Increased By 92.3 (0.64%)
KSE100 41,718 Increased By 643.5 (1.57%)
KSE30 14,907 Increased By 174.1 (1.18%)
Brecorder Logo
May 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US says Iran and Russia expanding military cooperation

AFP Published May 15, 2023
Follow us

WASHINGTON: The United States said Monday that Iran and Russia are "expanding their unprecedented defense partnership," as Moscow ramps up ties with Tehran after being hit with Western sanctions.

Russia, one of the world's top military powers, has been obliged to rely on Iran for supplies as it suffers battlefield losses in its invasion of Ukraine, according to US intelligence.

US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby cited Moscow's desire to acquire more sophisticated unmanned military drones as a key part of the growing cooperation.

"Interactions between Iran and Russia in matters regarding the selling of advanced weapons, especially more advanced UAVs, are now continuing," he told reporters.

Iran counts on ‘huge volumes’ of oil and gas swaps from Russia

"This is a full scale defense partnership that is harmful to Ukraine, to the region in the Middle East, and to the international community," he said, adding that further sanctions would soon be announced.

"We are using the tools at our disposal to expose and disrupt these activities and we are prepared to do more.

"In the coming days, we will be announcing additional designations against those involved."

Kirby said Iran had delivered more than 400 drones to Russia since August, mainly of the Shahed type.

US Russia Iran John Kirby

Comments

1000 characters

US says Iran and Russia expanding military cooperation

'No more restraint': top military brass promises to bring perpetrators of May 9 attack to justice

Attacks on state installations part of 'conspiracy' to ban PTI, says Imran

Economic distress: Pakistan’s large-scale manufacturing down 25% YoY in March

Biden, House Republicans seek debt-ceiling deal as US default looms

Punjab, KPK polls: SC adjourns hearing of ECP’s review petition

Protest against SC: Maryam accuses CJP of imposing ‘judicial martial law’

G-20 DSSI: Pakistan signs debt suspension agreements worth $20mn with Korea

Silence after the storm: rupee remains largely stable, settles at 284.97 against US dollar

COAS Asim Munir, UAE president discuss bilateral cooperation over phone call

Honda Pakistan ‘prepares to resume operations’ after months-long closure

Read more stories