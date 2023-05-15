AVN 61.25 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.06%)
BAFL 30.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.1%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
DFML 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.06%)
DGKC 47.60 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.15%)
EPCL 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.36%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.51%)
FFL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.7%)
HUBC 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KAPCO 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
KEL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 25.65 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (5.77%)
MLCF 27.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
NETSOL 73.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.21%)
OGDC 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.26%)
PAEL 10.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.03%)
PPL 59.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.06%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (9.71%)
SNGP 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
TELE 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.78%)
TPLP 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
TRG 104.73 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.8%)
UNITY 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.94%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
BR100 4,215 Increased By 54.4 (1.31%)
BR30 14,541 Increased By 92.3 (0.64%)
KSE100 41,718 Increased By 643.5 (1.57%)
KSE30 14,907 Increased By 174.1 (1.18%)
Brecorder Logo
May 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold gains on dollar pullback, debt-ceiling talks in focus

Reuters Published 15 May, 2023 08:24pm
Follow us

Gold advanced on Monday on a weaker dollar as traders stuck to bets on interest rate cuts before year-end despite comments from Federal Reserve officials, with focus also on the U.S. debt ceiling talks.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $2,016.19 per ounce by 10:35 a.m. EDT (1435 GMT), rebounding from its May 5 low touched on Friday. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $2,021.10.

The dollar eased from a five-week high, making bullion cheaper for overseas buyers.

Gold on course for weekly drop on stronger dollar

“Investors will continue to deploy their capital in gold as the prospect of a rate-cutting cycle continues to firm over the next 12 months,” said Daniel Ghali, commodity strategist at TD Securities.

Most market participants were still betting on at least one rate cut before 2023 ends, according to the CME’s FedWatch tool. Higher interest rates dim appeal for zero-yield gold.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said there was more work to be done to rein in inflation, while Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic played down chances of rate cuts this year.

Any hawkish comments are “essentially disregarded” because the market is inferring what the Fed might end up doing based on incoming data as opposed to what they are saying, Ghali added.

Focus will be on more Fed speakers this week, including Chair Jerome Powell.

Wall Street, meanwhile, gained on optimism for a likely deal to raise the U.S. debt limit.

While gold remains supported by factors including rate cut bets, a “major risk-on wave stemming from a deal could drag gold into the sub-$2,000 domain”, said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity.

Silver rose 0.7% to $24.07 per ounce, platinum gained 1.2% to $1,061.57, and palladium climbed 1.6% to $1,533.28.

Rising demand from automakers, industry and investors will push the global platinum market into its biggest deficit in years, three industry reports predicted.

Gold Spot gold

Comments

1000 characters

Gold gains on dollar pullback, debt-ceiling talks in focus

Attacks on state installations part of 'conspiracy' to ban PTI, says Imran

Economic distress: Pakistan’s large-scale manufacturing down 25% YoY in March

Punjab, KPK polls: SC adjourns hearing of ECP’s review petition

Protest against SC: Maryam accuses CJP of imposing ‘judicial martial law’

G-20 DSSI: Pakistan signs debt suspension agreements worth $20mn with Korea

Silence after the storm: rupee remains largely stable, settles at 284.97 against US dollar

COAS Asim Munir, UAE president discuss bilateral cooperation over phone call

Honda Pakistan ‘prepares to resume operations’ after months-long closure

Pakistan may boycott World Cup if it loses Asia Cup hosting rights: Sethi

Social media starts getting restored, official notification still awaited

Read more stories