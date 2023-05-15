AVN 61.25 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.06%)
BAFL 30.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.1%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
DFML 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.06%)
DGKC 47.60 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.15%)
EPCL 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.36%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.51%)
FFL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.7%)
HUBC 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KAPCO 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
KEL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 25.65 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (5.77%)
MLCF 27.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
NETSOL 73.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.21%)
OGDC 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.26%)
PAEL 10.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.03%)
PPL 59.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.06%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (9.71%)
SNGP 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
TELE 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.78%)
TPLP 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
TRG 104.73 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.8%)
UNITY 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.94%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
BR100 4,215 Increased By 54.4 (1.31%)
BR30 14,541 Increased By 92.3 (0.64%)
KSE100 41,718 Increased By 643.5 (1.57%)
KSE30 14,907 Increased By 174.1 (1.18%)
Brecorder Logo
May 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU chiefs congratulate Turks on ‘massive’ vote turnout

AFP Published 15 May, 2023 05:15pm
Follow us

BRUSSELS: EU chiefs Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel congratulated Turkish voters on their large turnout in the first round of national elections, hailing this as a win for democracy.

“It’s a very clear sign that the Turkish people are committed to exercising their democratic rights to go and vote and that they value the democratic institutions,” von der Leyen said.

Michel also congratulated “Turkish citizens” on their turnout, but neither of Brussels top two officials would be drawn on Turkiye’s long moribund bid for eventual EU membership.

Turkiye faces election runoff, Erdogan seen with momentum

Turkiye now faces its first presidential runoff vote after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan failed to secure a first round re-election in Sunday’s national polls.

The 69-year-old nevertheless did better than expected and could extend his two-decade grip on power on May 28, after neither he nor opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu reached the 50-percent threshold.

Ankara applied to join the European Union in 1987, was declared eligible to begin formal membership talks in 1999 and negotiations began in 2005, only to flounder over the status of Cyprus.

European leaders have had tense relations with Erdogan, who has ruled Turkiye since 2003, and decided talks were at a standstill in 2018, citing backsliding in democratic and judicial reforms.

Kilicdaroglu has pledged to improve ties with Brussels with a view to relaunching the membership ambition, but the EU chiefs were cautious not to be drawn into the tight race.

“The elections are still open. We have to see for the second round, we are following very closely,” von der Leyen said.

Ursula von der Leyen Charles Michel turkiye election

Comments

1000 characters

EU chiefs congratulate Turks on ‘massive’ vote turnout

G-20 DSSI: Pakistan signs debt suspension agreements worth $20mn with Korea

Punjab, KPK polls: SC adjourns hearing of ECP’s review petition

Protest against SC: Fazl-ur-Rehman, Maryam Nawaz reach sit-in venue

LHC grants bail to Bushra Bibi until May 23 in graft case: lawyer

Silence after the storm: rupee remains largely stable, settles at 284.97 against US dollar

COAS Asim Munir, UAE president discuss bilateral cooperation over phone call

Honda Pakistan ‘prepares to resume operations’ after months-long closure

Pakistan may boycott World Cup if it loses Asia Cup hosting rights: Sethi

India, Russia settling some non-oil trade in rupees: Indian banker

Thai opposition parties agree to coalition after election success

Read more stories