4 of a family killed in Quetta clash

APP Published 15 May, 2023 06:41am
QUETTA: At least four people of a family killed and eight others including a woman sustained injuries in a clash between two groups at Gahi Khan Chowk near Sariab area of Quetta on Sunday.

According to police sources, two sub-clans took position and used automatic weapons against each other.

As a result, four brothers died on the spot while eight others including a woman suffered wounds.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to a civil hospital where the injured treatments were started. The bodies of the deceased were identified as Ghulam Farooq, Muhammad Din, Muhammad Hanif and Nasrullah.

The injured included Abdul Wahid, Ahmed Din, Babul, Haji Shahnawaz, Jalal, Muzamil and Shair Muhammad. The reason of the clash could not be ascertained so far. Further investigation was underway.

