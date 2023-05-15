AVN 61.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.04%)
May 15, 2023
Leeds fan charged with assault after clash with Newcastle boss Howe

AFP Published 15 May, 2023 06:41am
LONDON: A Leeds fan who confronted Newcastle manager Eddie Howe during Saturday’s Premier League clash has been charged with assault by West Yorkshire Police.

Leeds have banned the supporter for life after he climbed out of the stands at Elland Road and entered the technical area where the altercation with Howe took place.

The man appeared to push Howe and shout at him before he was led away by stewards.

West Yorkshire Police on Sunday confirmed that the man has been charged with assault and will appear before magistrates in July.

“Police have charged a man with assault and entering the field of play following an incident at Elland Road football stadium during the Leeds United versus Newcastle United football match yesterday,” a statement said.

“The man has been bailed to appear before magistrates on 21 July.”

Speaking after the 2-2 draw, Howe had called for tighter security in Premier League stadiums.

The incident came after several high-profile clashes that saw fans attack players and manager at the end of the last English domestic season.

“He confronted me, said something that I can’t repeat and was then led away,” Howe said.

“I’m OK, moments like that do make you think about the safety of staff and players is paramount for me at any matches in the Premier League and Football League. We need to be mindful, security is so important.

“I don’t know if I had time to be fearful because it was over in a flash but it certainly makes you think ‘what if’ and I think it is moments like this that should make people look and analyse how we can improve safety for staff and players.

“No one should have to face that, playing a sport we love and trying to entertain the country, no one should feel like their own personal safety is violated. It is something for us to reflect on.”

