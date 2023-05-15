Pakistan
The Weather
KARACHI: The weather report on Sunday (May 14, 2023) and the forecast for Monday (May 15, 2023)....
KARACHI: The weather report on Sunday (May 14, 2023) and the forecast for Monday (May 15, 2023).
====================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
====================================================================
Hyderabad 40-27 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 40-27 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Karachi 35-28 (ºC) 25-00 (%) 34-29 (ºC) 25-00 (%)
Lahore 40-27 (°C) 00-00 (%) 39-25 (°C) 01-00 (%)
Larkana 43-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 44-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 40-27 (ºC) 25-00 (%) 41-26 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 31-17 (°C) 01-00 (%) 30-18 (°C) 25-00 (%)
Peshawar 37-23 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 36-23 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Quetta 29-15 (ºC) 25-00 (%) 33-16 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 37-23 (°C) 00-00 (%) 36-21 (°C) 01-00 (%)
Sukkur 43-26 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 43-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
====================================================================
KARACHI
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 07:09 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 05:46 am (Tomorrow)
====================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments