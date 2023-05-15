AVN 61.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.04%)
KARACHI: The weather report on Sunday (May 14, 2023) and the forecast for Monday (May 15, 2023)....
Recorder Report Published 15 May, 2023 06:41am
KARACHI: The weather report on Sunday (May 14, 2023) and the forecast for Monday (May 15, 2023).

====================================================================
CITIES                     TODAY                            TOMORROW
====================================================================
Hyderabad            40-27 (ºC) 01-00 (%)       40-27 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Karachi              35-28 (ºC) 25-00 (%)       34-29 (ºC) 25-00 (%)
Lahore               40-27 (°C) 00-00 (%)       39-25 (°C) 01-00 (%)
Larkana              43-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)       44-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas           40-27 (ºC) 25-00 (%)       41-26 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad         31-17 (°C) 01-00 (%)       30-18 (°C) 25-00 (%)
Peshawar             37-23 (ºC) 00-00 (%)       36-23 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Quetta               29-15 (ºC) 25-00 (%)       33-16 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi           37-23 (°C) 00-00 (%)       36-21 (°C) 01-00 (%)
Sukkur               43-26 (ºC) 01-00 (%)       43-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
====================================================================
KARACHI
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset:                      07:09 pm                        (Today)
Sunrise:                     05:46 am                     (Tomorrow)
====================================================================

