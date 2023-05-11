AVN 60.98 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.61%)
BAFL 30.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.57%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.6%)
DGKC 47.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.9%)
EPCL 43.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
FFL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
HUBC 70.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
KEL 1.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
MLCF 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
NETSOL 74.07 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.6%)
OGDC 78.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.36%)
PAEL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.29%)
PPL 61.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.46%)
PRL 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.91%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.97%)
SNGP 41.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 105.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.25%)
UNITY 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Earnings boost Saudi index; oil weighs on other markets

Reuters Published 11 May, 2023 07:36pm
Follow us

Saudi Arabia’s stock market ended higher on Thursday after a set of strong earnings from major firms, while most other markets were in negative territory as oil prices turned red.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index finished 0.9% higher, buoyed by a 4.1% rise in Riyad Bank while Etihad Etisalat Company jumped 4.5%.

The telecom firm reported quarterly net profit after zakat and tax 465 million riyals ($124 million), up from 319 million riyals year ago.

Gulf stock markets end mixed; Egypt gains

Elsewhere, Savola Group concluded 4.7% higher, following a rise in quarterly earnings.

The main index could maintain its uptrend and extend gains in particular if oil prices are able to rebound more strongly, said Ahmed Negm, Head of Market Research MENA at XS.com.

Dubai’s main share index eased 0.1%, with sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank retreating 1.1%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index closed 0.6% lower, with conglomerate International Holding losing 0.3% as the firm is slated to report its first-quarter earnings.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - erased earlier gains during US trading hours as a political standoff about the US debt ceiling overshadowed a G7 finance leaders’ meeting, raising jitters about a possible recession in the world’s biggest oil consumer.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index declined 1.3%, as most of the stocks on the index were in neagtive territory including top lender Commercial international Bank , which was down 1.1%.

The Egyptian bourse slid as it failed to move beyond this year’s peak, said Negm.

“At the same time, international investors continue their selling trend in the face of a potential pound devaluation in the medium term and as the country is faced with a possible deterioration in credit rating.

SAUDI ARABIA rose 0.9% to 11,393

ABU DHABI fell 0.6% to 9,700

DUBAI down 0.1% to 3,569

QATAR gained 0.1% to 10,742

EGYPT lost 1.3% to 17,271

BAHRAIN was up 0.1% to 1,937

OMAN added 0.3% to 4,667

KUWAIT eased 0.2% to 7,671

Gulf bourses

Comments

1000 characters

Earnings boost Saudi index; oil weighs on other markets

Record low: rupee settles near 299 against US dollar

IMF remains engaged with Pakistan on bailout programme: report

China completes warship deliveries to Pakistan as military alliance grows

Bilawal calls for end to violent protests, says banning any political party should be last resort

PTI leaders arrested for ‘inciting violent protests’, says Islamabad police

Pakistan point-of-sale payments slump after protest violence

KSE-100 rises 0.61% as investors remain hopeful of IMF programme revival

OPEC raises Chinese oil demand view, cites risk from US debt ceiling

Emirates Group reports record $3bn annual profit

India’s cotton exports to hit 18-year low as output drops

Read more stories