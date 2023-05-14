AVN 61.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.04%)
BAFL 30.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.1%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
DFML 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.06%)
DGKC 47.81 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.6%)
EPCL 44.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.51%)
FFL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.7%)
HUBC 70.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KAPCO 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
KEL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.68%)
MLCF 28.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
NETSOL 74.01 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.52%)
OGDC 78.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
PAEL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
PIBTL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
PPL 60.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.51%)
PRL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.06%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.74%)
SNGP 42.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
TELE 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
TPLP 12.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 104.73 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.8%)
UNITY 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pooran proving himself as Lucknow’s finisher in IPL

Reuters Published 14 May, 2023 02:20pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

BENGALURU: Nicholas Pooran has unlocked his potential in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as a finisher for Lucknow Super Giants, former West Indies player Ian Bishop said after the batsman hit an unbeaten 44 off 13 balls in a seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Pooran, released by Hyderabad last year, returned to haunt his former team on Saturday and was particularly severe on part-time spinner Abhishek Sharma, with three huge sixes in the 16th over to help Lucknow get closer to their target of 183.

Lucknow eventually crossed the line with four balls left to move back into the top four in the table.

“I have to admit from the start of the season, my preference would have been for Pooran to face more overs, but great credit to them that he’s won them a couple of games in that role.

They stuck with him in that role,“ Bishop told the Cricinfo website. “For several years he’s been trying to find a way to bat through overs, take it deep and then finish games. He didn’t do that as often as he would have liked.

“He’s come in this finisher’s role primarily without having to build up to anything and go from ball one. It has seemed to free him up a couple of times this season.

He had a lean patch coming into this game. “But (coach) Andy Flower’s psychology of letting him fire from ball one seems to be working to the benefit of the team.”

Fantastic Faf and Lord Rinku: story of the IPL so far

Marcus Stoinis carted Sharma for two sixes and fell in the third ball of Sharma’s 16th over to bring Pooran to the crease.

The West Indian, who smashed a 45 off 19 balls against Punjab Kings earlier in the season, said he was happy to get going immediately.

“T20 cricket is a batsman’s game. And there’s a reason for part-timers. Either they’re on for wickets or you can target them. This game is all about taking risks.

No risks, no rewards,“ Pooran added. “It was really important in this game and once it’s your match-up, you need to make it count.”

Indian Premier League Nicholas Pooran Lucknow Super Giants

Comments

1000 characters

Pooran proving himself as Lucknow’s finisher in IPL

'Dirty dealer': Ahsan Iqbal says Imran wants to hide behind violence, lawlessness

Imran Khan calls for nationwide protests

ATL: number of return filers hits 3.58m mark

COAS vows to never forget May 9 mayhem

ECC approves Rs 4bn TSG for ASPIRE program

Old rivalries, new battle as Thailand goes to the polls

Turkiye decides Erdogan's future in knife-edge vote

Powerful cyclone barrels towards Myanmar, Bangladesh; 400,000 evacuated

Himalayan pink salt: US co says planning to invest $200m

ECC asks NAPHDA to review business plan

Read more stories