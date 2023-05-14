JIT to probe incidents of violence

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting at Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) head office on law and order, which decided to constitute a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe sorrowful incidents of setting ablaze Jinnah House along with vandalising military and civil installations.

JIT after investigating the incidents will submit a comprehensive report to the government.

The CM Mohsin Naqvi ordered further expediting crackdown in order to bring all the miscreants in the stern grip of law. He directed to undertake geo-fencing of all places being vandalized adding that all cases against the miscreants will be put to trial in the Anti-Terrorist Court. Mohsin Naqvi directed the Public Prosecution department to ensure speedy trial of all cases.

He outlined not to leave off the hook any violator and not to apprehend any innocent person. Mohsin Naqvi underscored that every miscreant will be brought in the court of law along with witnesses and solid proof. He asserted that the miscreant elements launching an onslaught on the Jinnah House along with civil and private properties will not go scot- free from facing an exemplary punishment. He maintained that the whole force is alert to foil nefarious designs of the miscreant elements.

Inspector General of Police, Doctor Usman Anwar gave a briefing about law and order situation in the province and launching a crackdown against the miscreants.

Moreover, the CM in a tweet while expressing complete solidarity with the Pakistan Army categorically remarked that whosoever is making statements against the Pakistan Army and its Generals is an enemy of the state of Pakistan. “We will neither tolerate anti-state propaganda nor will stoop down.”

He also strongly condemned terrorists attack in the Balochistan area of Muslim Bagh. He paid tribute to the bravery of martyred soldiers on embracing martyrdom during an operation against the terrorists.

