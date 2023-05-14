AVN 61.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.04%)
BAFL 30.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.1%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
DFML 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.06%)
DGKC 47.81 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.6%)
EPCL 44.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.51%)
FFL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.7%)
HUBC 70.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KAPCO 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
KEL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.68%)
MLCF 28.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
NETSOL 74.01 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.52%)
OGDC 78.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
PAEL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
PIBTL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
PPL 60.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.51%)
PRL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.06%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.74%)
SNGP 42.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
TELE 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
TPLP 12.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 104.73 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.8%)
UNITY 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

JIT to probe incidents of violence

Recorder Report Published 14 May, 2023 03:24am
Follow us

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting at Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) head office on law and order, which decided to constitute a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe sorrowful incidents of setting ablaze Jinnah House along with vandalising military and civil installations.

JIT after investigating the incidents will submit a comprehensive report to the government.

The CM Mohsin Naqvi ordered further expediting crackdown in order to bring all the miscreants in the stern grip of law. He directed to undertake geo-fencing of all places being vandalized adding that all cases against the miscreants will be put to trial in the Anti-Terrorist Court. Mohsin Naqvi directed the Public Prosecution department to ensure speedy trial of all cases.

Jinnah House, Lahore: Quaid’s piano, other items set on fire by miscreants

He outlined not to leave off the hook any violator and not to apprehend any innocent person. Mohsin Naqvi underscored that every miscreant will be brought in the court of law along with witnesses and solid proof. He asserted that the miscreant elements launching an onslaught on the Jinnah House along with civil and private properties will not go scot- free from facing an exemplary punishment. He maintained that the whole force is alert to foil nefarious designs of the miscreant elements.

Inspector General of Police, Doctor Usman Anwar gave a briefing about law and order situation in the province and launching a crackdown against the miscreants.

Moreover, the CM in a tweet while expressing complete solidarity with the Pakistan Army categorically remarked that whosoever is making statements against the Pakistan Army and its Generals is an enemy of the state of Pakistan. “We will neither tolerate anti-state propaganda nor will stoop down.”

He also strongly condemned terrorists attack in the Balochistan area of Muslim Bagh. He paid tribute to the bravery of martyred soldiers on embracing martyrdom during an operation against the terrorists.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

JIT PSCA Mohsin Naqvi

Comments

1000 characters

JIT to probe incidents of violence

COAS vows to never forget May 9 mayhem

ECC approves Rs 4bn TSG for ASPIRE program

Punjab governor promulgates two ordinances

ECC asks NAPHDA to review business plan

Imran urges SC to launch probe

Maira switching station: NOC issued to five Chinese to work at project

Original utility connection holders: Energy firms asked to collect tax data on CNIC basis

PM for keeping an eye on prices of wheat, flour in KP

Himalayan pink salt: US co says planning to invest $200m

Read more stories