Facebook, YouTube, Twitter down again

Reuters Published 14 May, 2023 03:24am
KARACHI: Facebook, YouTube and Twitter were inaccessible in Pakistan on Saturday after having been temporarily restored late on Friday, Reuters witnesses said.

The Ministry of Interior suspended mobile broadband services across the country and blocked access to Facebook, YouTube and Twitter on Tuesday night amid unrest after former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested by the country’s anti-graft agency.

The social media giants were available again on Friday night but on Saturday were again inaccessible, the witness said.

