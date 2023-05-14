Directives issued to PPP’s provincial chiefs

ISLAMABAD: In order to ensure the full participation of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in the sit-in outside the Supreme Court, on Monday, PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari directed the provincial presidents of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and Azad Kashmir to hold a meeting of the provincial officials.

He directed the provincial presidents to activate the party workers by holding the meetings of divisional organisations. Bukhari further said that the workers of the People’s Party should make sure their participation in the peaceful sit-in.

He said that party officials, workers of People’s Lawyers Forum, Labour Bureau, Women Youth Department, and PSF Minority Wings also to participate in the sit-in.

