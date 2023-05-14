AVN 61.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.04%)
‘Iran keen to boost trade ties with Pakistan’

Recorder Report Published 14 May, 2023 03:24am
KARACHI: Chairman National Security Commission of Iranian parliament, Dr Vahid Jalal Zadeh has said that Iran is keen to bolster bilateral trade with Pakistan, adding that his country always considered Pakistan a good friend.

He expressed this while addressing interactive session on “Pakistan - Iran Relations: Prospects & Challenges,” organized by Pakistan Council on Foreign Relations (PCFR) here Friday night.

The Iranian parliamentarian noted that Iran was first country which recognised Pakistan after it got independence.

Since then, he added, Iran has built strong relations with Pakistani governments.

He mentioned that premiers of both countries had met twice Pakistan and Iran in brief span of last one year.

“The will be meeting again on May 18 this year in Gwadar during the inauguration power project in the port city,” he added.

On Afghan refugees, he noted that some 4 million Afghan immigrants reside in his country, enjoying quality life. “Kids of Afghan immigrants have equal opportunity to study in Iranian schools,” he added.

“After returning to our country, we will have discussion in our Parliament as to how both countries boost bilateral trade.”

Iran’s Consul General Hassan Nourian said the trade volume between Iran and Pakistan stood at $2 billion per annum and both governments were targeting $5 billion trade volume.

