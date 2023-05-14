AVN 61.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.04%)
BAFL 30.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.1%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
DFML 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.06%)
DGKC 47.81 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.6%)
EPCL 44.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.51%)
FFL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.7%)
HUBC 70.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KAPCO 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
KEL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.68%)
MLCF 28.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
NETSOL 74.01 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.52%)
OGDC 78.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
PAEL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
PIBTL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
PPL 60.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.51%)
PRL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.06%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.74%)
SNGP 42.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
TELE 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
TPLP 12.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 104.73 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.8%)
UNITY 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Regional connectivity described as ‘need of the hour’ for peace, prosperity

Recorder Report Published 14 May, 2023 03:24am
Follow us

LAHORE: Chairman of the Senate Defence Committee Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed said that regional connectivity was the need of the hour for peace and prosperity in South & Central Asia.

He was online addressing the concluding ceremony of 3-day international conference on ‘Central & South Asia Re-connected’ organized by Punjab University Department of History & Pakistan Studies in collaboration with Konrad Adenauer Stiftung.

On this occasion, PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Regional Director Southeast Asia Konrad Adenauer Stiftung Dr Ellino Zeino, Chairman Department of History Prof Dr Mahboob Hussain, researchers and a large number of students were present.

In his address, Mushahid Hussain Syed said that due to its strategic location Pakistan can play a positive role to bring connectivity.

In his special note Governor Punjab/Chancellor PU Baligh-ur-Rehman thanked the eminent scholars for sharing their experiences. He said that through this conference people could be able to understand the problems of regional connectivity.

Dr Khalid while congratulating the PU Department of History for organizing a successful conference hoped that this kind of activities would continue in the future.

The VC also thanked the participants, Dr Zeino, Dr Mahboob and others.

In the conference recommendations, the scholars have unanimously resolved that in the past many years, the region of South Asia has lagged behind in human and social development due to political, cultural and social conflicts, both in the nature of inter and intra-state, and which have seriously hampered and created hurdles in the way of prosperity and progress of the region.

The Conference endorses its resolve that peace and harmony, instead of war and confrontation, provides windows of opportunity for developing the human potential of South Asian people and for asserting themselves as civilized people of the world.

Dr Zeino thanked national and international delegates of Turkey, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Afghanistan, England, Germany and Pakistan. She appreciated the efforts of Dr Mahboob Hussain and PU.

She said that Pakistan is a peaceful country and the people of Pakistan are very loving. She assured that they would continue their cooperation with PU in the future.

Dr Mahboob Hussain said that in the conference 13 sessions were held in which around 60 subject specific research papers policy notes were presented. He said that the policy makers, stakeholders, scholars, researchers and students got a chance for a fruitful dialogue and discussions with one another.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SENATE Baligh ur Rehman Germany and Pakistan Mushahid Hussain Syed

Comments

1000 characters

Regional connectivity described as ‘need of the hour’ for peace, prosperity

COAS vows to never forget May 9 mayhem

ECC approves Rs 4bn TSG for ASPIRE program

JIT to probe incidents of violence

Punjab governor promulgates two ordinances

ECC asks NAPHDA to review business plan

Imran urges SC to launch probe

Maira switching station: NOC issued to five Chinese to work at project

Original utility connection holders: Energy firms asked to collect tax data on CNIC basis

PM for keeping an eye on prices of wheat, flour in KP

Himalayan pink salt: US co says planning to invest $200m

Read more stories