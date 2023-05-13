AVN 61.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.04%)
PDM says will stage protest outside SC

Recorder Report Published May 13, 2023
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Friday announced to stage a peaceful sit-in outside the Supreme Court on May 15 (Monday) against Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial for alleged relief to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Al-Qadir Trust case.

Addressing at a press conference, PDM Chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman appealed to the people to reach Islamabad on Monday and participate in the sit-in in a huge number against the “unjust behaviour” of the chief justice of Pakistan.

He also said that political workers of all the ruling parties would participate in the protest and no one will stay at home.

Fazl for strong action against miscreants

Addressing Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, he said that they would not accept the decision of three judges and only the judgement of four judges was acceptable. He maintained that the courts, especially the apex court were giving protection to the culprit who was involved in embezzlement worth Rs 60 billion in Al-Qadir case.

He also questioned did former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz, and the sister of Asif Ali Zardari (Faryal Talpur) receive such relief from the courts. “The hooligans and terrorists are roaming freely across the country and getting relief from the courts of law,” he said.

The JUI-F chief further recalled that the protestors attacked the Corp Commanders’ residence in Lahore and the GHQ. The Supreme Court, he said was “the mother of law” and not the “mother-in-law.”

