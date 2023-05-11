Fazl for strong action against miscreants

ISLAMABAD: Chief Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday called for the eradication of elements responsible for burning public properties, houses, and breaking doors of the General Headquarters (GHQ) as retaliation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan taken into custody in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

In a press conference, Maulana Fazlur Rehman warned that the organisation trying in future to bring PTI back to power would also be guilty.

He said the PTI failed to deliver a single development project in three and a half years’ tenure and destroying the state was on the PTI’s agenda, which resulted in the division of society and promoted “immoral things”.

He recalled that the JUI-F long Azadi March, which had around 1.5 million gathering, did not witness any burning or encirclement.

JUI-F considered the institutions as their own, and he asked why the PTI was damaging institutions and government property, declaring their actions rebellious.

