Sindh PA: issues of rising food inflation, lawlessness raised

KARACHI: Opposition parties in the Sindh Assembly on Friday voiced concerns over the deteriorating law and order in the metropolis and growing food inflation, but the treasury brushed aside these apprehensions.

MMA’s Syed Abdul Rasheed in a call attention notice drew a bleak picture of the law and order in Karachi. He asked the government about the police and other law enforcers performance on stemming the growing disorder.

This year across Karachi, he said, some 31 people have been killed in Jan, 34 in Feb, 32 in Mar and 28 in Apr. Insofar this month, he pointed out that nine people have already been killed.

Besides, 72000 crime incidents including stealing of vehicles have horrified the megacity, he said, adding that drugs peddlers are openly operating while “police is busy in stealing public mandate” in the government polls.

In reply, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, the Sindh Parliamentary Affairs Minister claimed that the law and order is improving though it was poor in the past. A clampdown is under way on the Sindh-Punjab border and in “katcha” area.

“If someone losses election then he has to blame someone for the defeat,” he taunted and dismissed the allegation about police involvement in polls interference. A high level committee has been formed which also includes law enforcers to control drug business.

In his call attention notice, GDA’s Nand Kumar voiced concerns over the galloping food inflation.

He asked the treasury that what is driving the food inflation beyond the purchasing power of the poor. He said that the storming food inflation has made it a matter of life and death for the poor. People are committing suicide due to poverty, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023