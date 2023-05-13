Muslim Bagh: Two soldiers martyred, two terrorists killed in attack on camp

ISLAMABAD: Frontier Corps (FC) eliminated at least two terrorists as the standoff continues between the two sides after a heavily-armed assault on their camp in the Muslim Bagh Qillah Saifullah, area of Northern Balochistan.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the militants attacked the camp in the early hours of the morning, adding the operation is currently under way with heavy exchange of fire taking place with the armed assailants.

Commander 12 Corps is supervising the security forces operations being conducted at Muslim Bagh area in Balochistan where terrorists have been cornered.

During the clearance operation, the military said that two soldiers have embraced martyrdom while another three are injured.

As Pakistan has been gripped by a spate of terrorist attacks for the last few months, the country’s civil and military leadership has resolved to stand united against terrorists and vowed to eliminate them from its roots.

In the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting last month, the meeting agreed to launch an all-out comprehensive operation — with renewed vigour and determination — with the [help] of the entire nation and the government, which will rid the country of the menace of terrorism.

