AVN 61.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.04%)
BAFL 30.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.1%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
DFML 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.06%)
DGKC 47.81 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.6%)
EPCL 44.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.51%)
FFL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.7%)
HUBC 70.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KAPCO 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
KEL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.68%)
MLCF 28.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
NETSOL 74.01 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.52%)
OGDC 78.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
PAEL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
PIBTL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
PPL 60.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.51%)
PRL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.06%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.74%)
SNGP 42.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
TELE 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
TPLP 12.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 104.73 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.8%)
UNITY 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

SIBL applies to SECP for conversion into Shariah-compliant bank

Recorder Report Published 13 May, 2023 05:59am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Security Investment Bank Limited (SIBL) has applied to the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) for conversion into a Shariah-compliant investment bank.

After the announcement of the Federal Shariat Court Judgement last year, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued comprehensive Guidelines for Offering Islamic Financial Services, 2023, paving way for transformation of a regulated person/entity into full-fledged Islamic institution. Subsequent to issuance of these guidelines, Security Investment Bank Limited (SIBL) has applied for conversion into a Shariah-compliant investment bank.

SIBL is a public limited company listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange and licensed to carry out investment finance services as a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) under the Companies Act, 2017.

SIBL has made a public disclosure at the PSX, and applied to the SECP for a certificate as a Shariah-compliant company under Section 451 of the Companies Act, 2017, read with the Shariah Governance Regulations, 2018.

This conversion will be a multi-stage process, and SECP will ensure a smooth transition with minimal disruption to the customers of SIBL.

In view of the growing demand for Shariah compliant financial services, and in light of constitutional requirement to eliminate the Riba from the economy, SECP is geared towards facilitating its regulated entities desirous of converting to Shariah compliant status.

In the event that a conventional financial institution intends to convert itself into an Islamic financial institution, either all at once or in phases, it may do so through the following process: (i) initiate the conversion process with the approval of the board of directors; (ii) form a dedicated team, function, or department to prepare the conversion plan and spearhead conversion activities; (iii) prepare a conversion plan in light of the Shariah principles and rules and the Shariah screening criteria provided in the Shariah Governance Regulations, 2018; (iv) appoint or engage a Shariah supervisory board to review and vet the conversion plan and oversee its implementation; (v) obtain approval of the conversion plan from the board of directors, if required, and may voluntarily intimate the Commission for information and (vi) appropriately disclose the approved conversion plan to the relevant stakeholders, SECP added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SECP PSX NBFC Federal Shariat Court Security Investment Bank Limited

Comments

1000 characters

SIBL applies to SECP for conversion into Shariah-compliant bank

Transit, bilateral trade: Tajik exporters given full access to Pakistani ports

TAPI project: talks in Islamabad on 15th

Cabinet censures CJP’s ‘good to see you’ remark

PDM says will stage protest outside SC

IHC bars IK’s arrest in cases across country till 15th

IHC stays IK’s indictment in Toshakhana case

SAIR – May ’23: Pakistan’s weight estimated at 0.6pc in MSCI FM Index

Centre mulling handing Discos over to provinces

Division within army speculations refuted

‘I’ll not de-notify army chief if re-elected,’ says IK

Read more stories