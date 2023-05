KARACHI: Gold and silver prices on Friday continued to slump on the local market, traders said. Gold prices plummeted by Rs6500 to Rs230800 per tola and Rs5573 to Rs197874 per 10 grams.

Silver posted the biggest fall in a single trading day by Rs300 to Rs2800 per tola and Rs257.81 to Rs2400.54 per 10 grams. On the world market, gold prices stood for $2003 per ounce and silver $23.83 per ounce, traders said.

