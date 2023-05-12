AVN 60.98 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.61%)
BAFL 30.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.57%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.6%)
DGKC 47.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.9%)
EPCL 43.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
FFL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
HUBC 70.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
KEL 1.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
MLCF 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
NETSOL 74.07 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.6%)
OGDC 78.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.36%)
PAEL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.29%)
PPL 61.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.46%)
PRL 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.91%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.97%)
SNGP 41.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 105.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.25%)
UNITY 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Liverpool can attract players even without Champions League: Klopp

Reuters Published 12 May, 2023 03:23pm
Follow us

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool are an attractive prospect for players in the transfer market even if they are not assured of a place in the Champions League next season, manager Juergen Klopp said on Friday.

Fifth-placed Liverpool are making a late charge for the top-four in the Premier League and a berth in Europe’s lucrative competition, with Klopp’s team only a point behind Manchester United having played a game more.

“If I’m allowed to talk to a player, we cannot say in the moment if we have Champions League football. So, if we’re already talking, then it is already clear that he already knows about that situation,” Klopp told reporters.

“It’s obvious we have to be part of the Champions League, fight for trophies… If you want to be part of that, you’re more than welcome. We cannot guarantee Champions League football.

“But all the rest is the same as before: a fantastic club with a really good football team - and a better one hopefully next year. It’s really that simple. Still Liverpool.

Klopp says referee Tierney has something ‘against’ Liverpool

We’re really attractive to a lot of players.“ Liverpool have three league games left this season, starting with Monday’s trip to Leicester City.

Leicester produced one of the greatest sporting achievements when they won the league in 2015-16 after starting the campaign as 5,000-1 outsiders, but they are fighting for survival this season, sitting two points adrift of the safety zone. Klopp expects Monday’s game to be a testing encounter for Liverpool.

“I’ve told the boys already, this is now the real fight. A home game for Leicester, they need all the points they can get. It will be a super difficult and super intense game,” Klopp said, adding that Roberto Firmino and Naby Keita are still absent through injury. Having won their last six league games to jump three spots to fifth, Klopp said his team are moving in the right direction.

“This period is super important because it gives us all a massive hint on how it (the future) could look,” Klopp said. “We all know we are in the early stages, we have to improve, to make things more natural and more clear for the boys of what we want exactly.”

Premier League Juergen Klopp Liverpool

Comments

1000 characters

Liverpool can attract players even without Champions League: Klopp

Strong, democratic Pakistan critical to US interests: state department spokesperson

Legal system has given NRO to Imran Khan: PM Shehbaz

MSCI removes Bank Alfalah, EPCL & Indus Motor from Small Cap Indexes

Shireen Mazari, Yasmin Rashid taken into custody, says PTI

‘Far-reaching effects’: GSMA urges Pakistan to restore internet services

Pakistan’s financial platform Abhi raises Rs2bn Sukuk bond, a ‘first in MENAP’

‘Negative investor perception’: venture capital association calls out internet suspension

Elon Musk says he has found new Twitter CEO

India’s IT department looking to tax Netflix’s India operations

Newly-launched night navigation increases FOTCO’s terminal capacity by 30pc

Read more stories