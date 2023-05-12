Spot gold may test support zone of $1,999-$2,003

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may test a support zone of $1,999-$2,003 per ounce, a break below which could open the way towards $1,975-$1,992 range.

The downtrend from $2,072.19 has resumed, as confirmed by the drops over the past two days.

Riding on a wave c, the trend could extend to $1,975.

Resistance is at $2,016, a break above which could lead to a gain into $2,020-$2,027 range.

On the daily chart, a bearish divergence on the daily RSI is interpreted as a strong signal of a deep correction.

Spot gold may drop to $1,978

More than a simple correction, the following drop could be forming a very bearish triple-top that developed from the August 7, 2020 high of $2,072.50.

The pattern indicates an aggressive target of $1,600.