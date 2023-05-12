AVN 60.98 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.61%)
Tesla raises prices for all vehicles except Model 3 in US

Reuters Published 12 May, 2023 10:03am
Tesla Inc raised the US prices for its Model S, X, and Y electric vehicles on Thursday, according to its website, though they were still considerably lower than at the beginning of the year following a series of price cuts to drum up demand.

The company raised the prices for all variants of its Model S and X vehicles by $1,000, while prices of all Model Y variants were increased by $250, its website showed. Model X is now priced at $98,490, while the Model S has a tag of $88,490.

The performance versions of both these models are now worth $108,490.

The prices of Model Y, its long range and performance variants are $47,490, $50,490 and $54,490, respectively.

This is the second price increase for Model X, Model S and Model Y cars since April 19, the last time Tesla reduced prices for some of its cars in the US There were no changes to the prices of its Model 3 vehicle, since the last price hike earlier in May.

Separately, Tesla’s Japan unit started accepting orders for its flagship sedan, Model S, and its sports utility vehicle Model X in the country on Friday, it said in a press release.

Tesla hikes US prices for second time in two weeks

Last month, Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had said the company would prioritize sales growth ahead of margins and look to profit later on its rollout of self-driving software for a larger fleet of vehicles.

