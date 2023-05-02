AVN 65.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.6%)
BAFL 29.70 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.03%)
BOP 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.09%)
CNERGY 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.92%)
DFML 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
DGKC 46.63 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (3.62%)
EPCL 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
FCCL 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.49%)
FFL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.89%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.09%)
GGL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 72.03 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.32%)
HUMNL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.82%)
KAPCO 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
KEL 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.88%)
MLCF 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.55%)
NETSOL 77.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.62%)
OGDC 85.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.81%)
PAEL 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.9%)
PIBTL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 65.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.2%)
PRL 14.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.52%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (9.01%)
SNGP 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.23%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.28%)
TPLP 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.98%)
TRG 108.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.44%)
UNITY 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,219 Increased By 2.5 (0.06%)
BR30 14,958 Decreased By -70.6 (-0.47%)
KSE100 41,973 Increased By 392.4 (0.94%)
KSE30 15,353 Decreased By -23.3 (-0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
May 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Tesla hikes US prices for second time in two weeks

Reuters Published 02 May, 2023 10:38am
Follow us

Tesla Inc raised its prices in the United States for the second time in less than two weeks, its website showed, after having slashed prices six times this year through mid-April.

Tesla has raised the prices of its Model Y and Model 3 variants by a modest $250 each, pricing details available on the company’s website showed.

The Tesla Model Y now has a base price of $47,240, while the Model Y Long-Range crossover and Performance variant are priced at $50,240 and $54,240, respectively.

The company now offers its most affordable version Model 3 at $40,240, while the performance variant is for $53,240.

Tesla has cut prices globally since January, including in the United States, seeking to drive volume, especially for its mass-market cars, the Model Y crossover and the Model 3 sedan.

Tesla Models S, X unavailable in some Asia-Pacific countries, website shows

Chief Executive Elon Musk last month signalled the EV maker would prioritize sales growth ahead of profit in a weak economy even though Tesla’s gross margins fell to a more than two-year low in the first quarter.

However, a few after that, Tesla announced its first US price hike.

Tesla Model 3 Model Y Tesla Models S

Comments

1000 characters

Tesla hikes US prices for second time in two weeks

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Silkbank to formally pursue potential merger with UBL

UN says Taliban envoy can meet Pakistan, China ministers next week

IMF raises Asia’s economic forecast on China recovery, warns of risks

Palestinian Khader Adnan dies in Israeli prison

IMF says more vulnerabilities in banking sector may be exposed

PM seeks to jolt DMAs out of complacency

Govt urged to initiate process of appointing new Nepra chairman

FED on tobacco products: Govt may get additional revenue of Rs60bn

KP CM places key demands before PM

Read more stories