UN rights chief urges ‘restraint’ from security forces

GENEVA: The UN rights chief urged Pakistan security forces to show “restraint” and said “protesters should refrain from violence”, after the former prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest sparked nationwide civil unrest.

“Freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and rule of law are key to resolving political conflicts - with no place for disproportionate force,” the United Nations High Commissioner for Human rights Volker Turk tweeted.