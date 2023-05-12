Pakistan
The Weather
KARACHI: The weather report on Thursday (May 11, 2023) and the forecast for Friday (May 12, 2023)...
KARACHI: The weather report on Thursday (May 11, 2023) and the forecast for Friday (May 12, 2023)
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 44-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 43-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi 37-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 36-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore 40-25 (°C) 00-00 (%) 40-25 (°C) 01-00 (%)
Larkana 47-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 44-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 45-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 45-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 32-16 (°C) 00-00 (%) 28-15 (°C) 25-00 (%)
Peshawar 38-23 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 37-22 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Quetta 33-15 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 31-14 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 38-22 (°C) 00-00 (%) 37-21 (°C) 01-00 (%)
Sukkur 46-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 46-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 07:07 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 05:45 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments