WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== May 11, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 10-May-23 9-May-23 8-May-23 5-May-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.107091 0.107007 0.106987 0.107056 Euro 0.812458 0.812232 0.816389 0.815026 Japanese yen 0.00549 0.005479 0.005476 U.K. pound 0.935663 0.935375 0.933351 U.S. dollar 0.741971 0.741155 0.739684 0.739991 Algerian dinar 0.0054747 0.005475 0.005476 0.005475 Australian dollar 0.501869 0.502355 0.501136 0.498384 Botswana pula 0.0556478 0.056105 0.055994 0.056165 Brazilian real 0.149769 0.148228 0.14886 0.148922 Brunei dollar 0.559345 0.559489 0.558084 0.558526 Canadian dollar 0.554745 0.553514 0.553904 0.551122 Chilean peso 0.0009363 0.000934 0.00093 0.000924 Czech koruna 0.0346975 0.034778 0.034826 Danish krone 0.109088 0.109094 0.109622 Indian rupee 0.0090458 0.009036 0.009047 Israeli New Shekel 0.201897 0.202557 0.203601 0.202904 Korean won 0.0005608 0.00056 0.000558 Kuwaiti dinar 2.42158 2.41891 2.4149 Malaysian ringgit 0.166604 0.166889 0.166783 Mauritian rupee 0.0163286 0.016316 0.016275 0.016326 Mexican peso 0.0421946 0.04173 0.041506 0.041605 New Zealand dollar 0.470224 0.469262 0.466112 0.466564 Norwegian krone 0.0703517 0.070171 0.07068 0.069723 Omani rial 1.9297 1.92758 1.92376 Peruvian sol 0.20042 0.199807 0.199512 Philippine peso 0.0133568 0.013404 0.013378 0.013405 Polish zloty 0.17865 0.178124 0.178737 0.177831 Qatari riyal 0.203838 0.203614 0.20321 Russian ruble 0.0096746 0.009633 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.197859 0.197641 0.197249 Singapore dollar 0.559345 0.559489 0.558084 0.558526 South African rand 0.0395376 0.040252 0.040368 0.040317 Swedish krona 0.0728394 0.072881 0.07286 0.072538 Swiss franc 0.832553 0.831124 0.832509 0.830191 Thai baht 0.0220274 0.021984 0.021798 Trinidadian dollar 0.109524 0.109671 0.109421 0.109602 U.A.E. dirham 0.202034 0.201812 0.201412 Uruguayan peso 0.0190601 0.019072 0.019117 0.019057 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

