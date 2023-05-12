WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
May 11, 2023
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 10-May-23 9-May-23 8-May-23 5-May-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.107091 0.107007 0.106987 0.107056
Euro 0.812458 0.812232 0.816389 0.815026
Japanese yen 0.00549 0.005479 0.005476
U.K. pound 0.935663 0.935375 0.933351
U.S. dollar 0.741971 0.741155 0.739684 0.739991
Algerian dinar 0.0054747 0.005475 0.005476 0.005475
Australian dollar 0.501869 0.502355 0.501136 0.498384
Botswana pula 0.0556478 0.056105 0.055994 0.056165
Brazilian real 0.149769 0.148228 0.14886 0.148922
Brunei dollar 0.559345 0.559489 0.558084 0.558526
Canadian dollar 0.554745 0.553514 0.553904 0.551122
Chilean peso 0.0009363 0.000934 0.00093 0.000924
Czech koruna 0.0346975 0.034778 0.034826
Danish krone 0.109088 0.109094 0.109622
Indian rupee 0.0090458 0.009036 0.009047
Israeli New Shekel 0.201897 0.202557 0.203601 0.202904
Korean won 0.0005608 0.00056 0.000558
Kuwaiti dinar 2.42158 2.41891 2.4149
Malaysian ringgit 0.166604 0.166889 0.166783
Mauritian rupee 0.0163286 0.016316 0.016275 0.016326
Mexican peso 0.0421946 0.04173 0.041506 0.041605
New Zealand dollar 0.470224 0.469262 0.466112 0.466564
Norwegian krone 0.0703517 0.070171 0.07068 0.069723
Omani rial 1.9297 1.92758 1.92376
Peruvian sol 0.20042 0.199807 0.199512
Philippine peso 0.0133568 0.013404 0.013378 0.013405
Polish zloty 0.17865 0.178124 0.178737 0.177831
Qatari riyal 0.203838 0.203614 0.20321
Russian ruble 0.0096746 0.009633
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.197859 0.197641 0.197249
Singapore dollar 0.559345 0.559489 0.558084 0.558526
South African rand 0.0395376 0.040252 0.040368 0.040317
Swedish krona 0.0728394 0.072881 0.07286 0.072538
Swiss franc 0.832553 0.831124 0.832509 0.830191
Thai baht 0.0220274 0.021984 0.021798
Trinidadian dollar 0.109524 0.109671 0.109421 0.109602
U.A.E. dirham 0.202034 0.201812 0.201412
Uruguayan peso 0.0190601 0.019072 0.019117 0.019057
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments