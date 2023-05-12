APHC AJK team meets Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Thursday reassured Pakistan’s continued political, moral, and diplomatic support to the people of occupied Kashmir, who are victims of India’s illegal occupation for decades.

Leaders of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Kashmir chapter called on the foreign minister at the Foreign Office. The delegation was headed by the convenor of Azad Kashmir branch Mahmood Ahmed Sagar.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, the foreign minister told the delegation that during his visit to India, he reiterated Pakistan's principled stance on the Kashmir issue.

“Pakistan will continue to provide political, moral and diplomatic support to the people of occupied Kashmir, who are victims of India's illegal occupation,” the foreign minister said.

He said that the international community should take notice of the human rights violations in occupied Kashmir, which is under the illegal occupation of India.

It added that the All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders thanked the government of Pakistan and the foreign minister for their unwavering support to the people of Kashmir.

