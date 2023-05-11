AVN 60.98 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.61%)
BAFL 30.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.57%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.6%)
DGKC 47.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.9%)
EPCL 43.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
FFL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
HUBC 70.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
KEL 1.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
MLCF 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
NETSOL 74.07 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.6%)
OGDC 78.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.36%)
PAEL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.29%)
PPL 61.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.46%)
PRL 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.91%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.97%)
SNGP 41.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 105.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.25%)
UNITY 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Most Gulf markets in red; oil lifts Saudi

Reuters Published 11 May, 2023 02:10pm
Most major stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Thursday tracking Asian shares lower, although the Saudi index was supported by positive earnings and rising oil prices.

In Asia, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.1%, as investors fretted about growing deflationary pressures in China and a mixed bag of Japanese earnings, while a standoff over the U.S. debt ceiling overshadowed a meeting of G7 finance leaders.

Dubai’s main share index dropped 0.7%, hit by a 1.2% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties and a 1.1% decline in Emirates NBD Bank.

Elsewhere, logistics firm Aramex retreated 2.2%, after posting a steep fall in quarterly profit.

In Abu Dhabi, the index lost 0.6%, weighed down by a 0.8% decrease in Emirates telecoms group Etisalat, also known as e&.

Vodafone Group said on Thursday the chief executive of its largest shareholder, e&, would join its board as the two companies agreed to deepen their strategic relationship.

ADNOC Gas reports higher Q1 profit as lower costs offset weak volumes

Separately, Abu Dhabi oil giant ADNOC intends to offer 15% of its shares in unit ADNOC Logistics & Services (ADNOC L&S) through an initial public offering (IPO) on the Abu Dhabi stock exchange, the company said on Wednesday.

The Qatari benchmark was down 0.3%, hit by a 0.7% fall in the Gulf’s biggest lender Qatar National Bank.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index rose 0.2%, with Riyad Bank advancing 2.4% and petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries Corp putting on 1.4%.

Among other gainers, Savola Group jumped more than 6%, its biggest intraday gain in three years, after reporting a sharp rise in first-quarter profit.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - bounced back after dropping by more than a dollar per barrel the previous day, supported by stronger fuel demand data from the United States, the world’s top oil consumer.

