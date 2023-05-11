AVN 60.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.68%)
BAFL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.12%)
BOP 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.85%)
CNERGY 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.05%)
DFML 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.99%)
DGKC 46.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.11%)
EPCL 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.92%)
FCCL 11.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
FFL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
FLYNG 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.24%)
HUBC 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
KAPCO 23.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.03%)
KEL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.88%)
MLCF 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 72.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.54%)
OGDC 78.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.2%)
PAEL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
PIBTL 3.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 60.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.59%)
PRL 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.94%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 41.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.4%)
TELE 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.56%)
TPLP 12.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
TRG 103.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.96%)
UNITY 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

BOJ debated progress in hitting price goal at Ueda’s debut meeting

Reuters Published 11 May, 2023 10:50am
Follow us

Bank of Japan policymakers debated the country’s progress towards achieving their inflation target and the pace at which they could roll back stimulus at new governor Kazuo Ueda’s debut meeting in April, a summary of opinions at the meeting showed.

Some in the board also flagged the side-effects of the BOJ’s bond yield control and possible repercussions in case it raises interest rates in the future, the summary showed on Thursday, a sign the central bank was becoming more open to the idea of a future policy shift.

“Japan’s economy is showing signs of achieving a positive cycle of (rising) wages and inflation. The BOJ needs to judge the trend accurately, so its policy response doesn’t end up being behind the curve,” one opinion showed.

“I’ll be closely watching the results of upcoming BOJ bond market surveys as I feel yield curve control is disrupting smooth market function,” another opinion showed.

At Ueda’s debut meeting in April, the BOJ kept ultra-low interest rates but announced a plan to review its past monetary policy moves. It also removed guidance pledging to keep interest rates at “current or lower levels” in a move that gives the BOJ more flexibility in raising interest rates.

BOJ chief upbeat on Asia’s economy, points to bank resilience

With inflation exceeding the BOJ’s target for a year, markets have been rife with speculation Ueda will soon phase out his predecessor’s massive stimulus that has drawn public criticism for distorting market pricing and crushing bank profits.

While many board members saw the need to keep monetary policy ultra-loose for the time being, some saw growing signs of progress towards sustainably achieving 2% inflation.

“With labour shortages intensifying, wage growth will remain strong next year,” one opinion said, a view echoed by another member who expected inflation to remain high for the time being.

“Achievement of the 2% inflation target is coming into sight. But it’s appropriate to maintain easy monetary policy for the time being due to risks both on the upside and downside,” a third opinion showed.

Under yield curve control (YCC), the BOJ sets a short-term interest rate target of -0.1% and caps the 10-year bond yield around zero as part of efforts to reflate the economy and sustainably achieve its 2% inflation target.

Japan’s core consumer inflation hit 3.1% in March and an index excluding fuel costs rose at the fastest annual pace in four decades in a sign of broadening price pressure.

Bank of Japan

Comments

1000 characters

BOJ debated progress in hitting price goal at Ueda’s debut meeting

Imran Khan’s arrest: SC to begin hearing on PTI’s petition shortly

IMF remains engaged with Pakistan on bailout programme: report

Bilawal calls for end to violent protests, says banning any political party should be last resort

PTI leaders arrested for ‘inciting violent protests’, says Islamabad police

US debt ‘brinkmanship’ risks serious costs: Yellen

Third blast near India’s Golden Temple in a week

Inflation-fighting Bank of England eyes 12th rate hike

China, France agree to strengthen economic ties

Special Technology Zones: FBR imposes conditions on importers

Cabinet approves sale of old chancery building in Washington

Read more stories