May 11, 2023
Technology

5G networks: SATRC workshop highlights significance of national optical fibre

Tahir Amin Published 11 May, 2023 05:54am
ISLAMABAD: The South Asian Telecommunication Regulators’ Council (SATRC) Workshop on Policy, Regulation and Services (PRS) successfully concluded in Pakistan which emphasized on the significance of a national optical fiber backbone for 5G networks and using the Universal Service Obligation fund to build it.

The workshop concluded on Wednesday after three days of discussions and deliberations on key matters related to the ICT regulatory landscape in South Asia.

The workshop convened experts and representatives from various fields, including telecom and ICT regulatory bodies, the telecom industry, and academia etc. Over the course of 10 sessions, 45 experts shared ideas and best practices related to the workshop’s topics.

The outcomes of the workshop included emphasis on the significance of a national optical fiber backbone for 5G networks and using the Universal Service Obligation fund to build it. Regional collaboration was deemed critical for reliable connectivity and reducing telecom costs. Other items focused on localizing OTT communication platforms, enabling framework for NGSO connectivity, LEO frequency band evolution and responsible satellite operations. Ethical challenges related to deep fakes and Artificial Intelligence (AI) along with the importance of cross-sector collaboration and digital transformation was also highlighted by Chair of SATRC working group PRS, DG S&D during his summary of the workshop.

Member (Compliance and Enforcement) Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Khawar Siddique Khokhar praised the SATRC as an exemplary model of regulatory collaboration.

He said that the workshop is important for the discussion of current and future dynamics of the ICT landscape in South Asia and beyond.

The Secretary General of Asia-Pacific Telecommunity (APT), Masanori Kondo said that the diverse perspectives and expertise at the Workshop widened insights and ignited new possibilities for ICT development.

5G Technology Universal Service Fund 5G networks telecom industry SATRC SATRC workshop optical fibre

