PTI’s protests continue in twin cities

ISLAMABAD: The twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi turned into a battleground as a large number of supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan continued their ‘protest’ on Wednesday for the second consecutive day against what they called ‘abduction’ of their leader by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Al-Qadir University case.

PTI supporters from the twin cities who were joined by thousands of party workers from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa led by ex-provincial minister Atif Khan stayed on Srinagar Highway throughout the day and kept chanting slogans against the establishment and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) regime.

The police used heavy teargas shells against the protesters but failed to disperse them. Dozens of protesters including women were arrested from different sectors of Islamabad.

Prohibitory orders banning large gatherings were imposed across the federal capital and Rawalpindi by the local administrations but the protesters managed to continue the protests.

Police in Islamabad used shipping containers to try to block routes through to the compound where Imran Khan was appearing before a judge.

Protesters began gathering after midday, some carrying with them PTI flags or wearing face masks. Canisters of tear gas were fired into the crowd soon after they began to gather. The protesters attempted to hit the metal casings away using their sticks.

The ICT Police arrested PTI secretary general Asad Umar.

Mobile internet services remain heavily restricted across the country. Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) said it had suspended services on instructions from the Interior Ministry headed by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

Schools also remained closed, some highways have been blocked and there was thin traffic on roads.

The protesters also set the office of the superintendent of police, Industrial Area, on fire.

Islamabad police said that the capital’s “Ramna police station is being set on fire” while an armoured personnel carrier has already been burned.

Police claimed in a statement on Twitter that protesters were firing at law enforcers in the area and asked residents not to step out of their houses unnecessarily.

As the government approved the requisitioning of the Pakistan Army in Punjab, Peshawar, and Islamabad, PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Fawad Chaudhry expressed shock at the move and raised questions about it.

“When the Supreme Court had sought security personnel for election duty, it was told that the deployment was not possible due to the country’s internal security situation,” he said in a video message on Twitter.

“How are they now deploying the army,” Qureshi questioned.

He said that the party would continue its peaceful protests till the release of the party chief from NAB custody.

Fawad Chaudhry said that there was no military for election security but now the imported regime has approved requisitioned the military in aid of civil administration.

He expressed optimism that the military would also be available for election duty in the country as the sooner the polls are held the better it would be for bringing stability to the country.

“Since the military has already been deployed in Punjab and KP, so the issue of security is no issue now … the elections should be held on May 14 in both the provinces,” he added.

Talking to journalists outside the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Chaudhry while reacting to ISPR’s statement said: “It is not the job of ISPR to decide the legality of Imran Khan’s arrest”.

In another video message, Qureshi said that Imran Khan’s morale remains high despite the arrest and “torture”.

He said Imran Khan is in good spirits and more determined than ever; however, he is saddened by the martyrdom of party workers.

He said Imran Khan was deeply saddened after being informed of martyrdoms due to firing in different cities across Pakistan.

Qureshi said the PTI has always been peaceful and their struggle has always been within the framework of the law and Constitution and have to maintain this policy.

He said Imran Khan has a clear message for the workers: “I’m in good spirits and the party workers must not give up”.

Qureshi called a meeting of all regional and district heads to convey his message in the aftermath of Imran’s arrest.

He said they will be consulted and will provide information about the situation in their areas so that it can be conveyed to Imran Khan.

He also called upon party workers to remain peaceful during their protests and not take the law in their own hands.

Meanwhile, the ICT police kept waiting outside the apex court to arrest PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry despite having a protective bail from the Islamabad High Court.

In a tweet, he said that he has already gotten a protective bail from the IHC but the police are waiting outside to arrest him. However, he had not been arrested till the filing of this report as he did not come out of the apex court’s premises.

