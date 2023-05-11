AVN 60.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.68%)
May 11, 2023
Pakistan

Sindh CM vows stiff action against miscreants

INP Published 11 May, 2023 05:54am
KARACHI: Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah visited various areas of the city late night and early morning after lawless incidents Tuesday.

“No one will be allowed to create law and order situation in the city,” Sindh CM said while inspecting security arrangements in the city. “The administration has been issued necessary instructions,” he said. “We will make accountable those who have set public transport vehicles on fire in the name of protest,” Sindh CM Shah said.

“The city has been cleaned after vandalism. The miscreants will be tackled sternly,” he said. “Some PTI leaders are asking the workers to remain peaceful, while others instigating them to hit the roads,” Sindh chief minister said. “Everyone should go to their work, no person will dare to stop them,” he said. “The elements involved in damaging properties will be tackled with iron hands,” he added.

Murtaza Wahab, Sindh government’s spokesperson, has said that vehicles were set on fire during protest yesterday. “Sindh CM has visited various areas of the city and issued instructions to tackle the situation,” he said. “The administration has tackled things properly, miscreants will not be allowed to create lawlessness,” Wahab said.

“Plan has been devised to tackle any protest today. Karachi runs the country, we will not allow any lawless situation in the city,” spokesperson added.

Murad Ali Shah Sindh CM Sindh Government PTI leaders

