AVN 60.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.68%)
BAFL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.12%)
BOP 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.85%)
CNERGY 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.05%)
DFML 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.99%)
DGKC 46.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.11%)
EPCL 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.92%)
FCCL 11.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
FFL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
FLYNG 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.24%)
HUBC 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
KAPCO 23.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.03%)
KEL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.88%)
MLCF 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 72.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.54%)
OGDC 78.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.2%)
PAEL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
PIBTL 3.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 60.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.59%)
PRL 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.94%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 41.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.4%)
TELE 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.56%)
TPLP 12.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
TRG 103.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.96%)
UNITY 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

7th Digital Population & Housing census -2023: Minister directs provinces to complete operation till 15th

Naveed Butt Published 11 May, 2023 05:54am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday directed provincial governments to complete the ongoing field operation of 7th Digital Population and Housing-2023 census till May 15.

The minister made these directions while chairing a Census Monitoring Committee (CMC) meeting to review progress over the ongoing exercise of census field operation.

The meeting was attended by the Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque, Chief Census Commissioner, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), Dr Naeemuz Zafar, provincial Chief Statistician, and other stakeholders.

It is noted that on May 1 the government had extended the field operation of 7th Population and Housing-2023 census till May 15, 2023. During the meeting, Chief Census Commissioner apprised the minister of the progress of field operation and the targets achieved by the PBS since the deadline had been extended on May 1.

He informed the meeting that the Demographer Committee constituted in pursuance of the decision of the 9th meeting of CMC for analysis is the demographic trends by studying the growth rate. According to him, the other factors in the abnormal blocks after detailed deliberations recommended opening those districts all over Pakistan for at least 10 days’ whose population growth is less than 1.5, while closing other districts above the average.

Accordingly, after approval of CMC, the districts of growth rate less than 1.5 were closed all over Pakistan but on request of CM Sindh, it remained open for enumeration from May 1 to 15.

The planning minister directed provincial chief commissioners to fill the gaps identified by the PBS and complete the exercise on May 15 which is the closing date of the exercise. “Finish this exercise on May 15 so that the Census report can be submitted to the CII for final approval," said the minister, while reiterating that this is the national exercise and all eyes are on the government.

The minister further added that there should be no controversy over the huge exercise as the country is already facing the worst crisis while directing all the stakeholders to use all their resources to make this exercise successful.

The government has spent Rs34 billion for this digital census and in order to ensure good governance, the government needs to have accurate data about the population and its distribution. It is noted that after sending a report to the CII Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will take four months for delimitation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Ahsan iqbal PBS ECP Syed Aminul Haque Dr Naeemuz Zafar Digital Population & Housing census 2023

Comments

1000 characters

7th Digital Population & Housing census -2023: Minister directs provinces to complete operation till 15th

Military reacts strongly

Army deployed in Islamabad, Punjab and KP

Miscreants will be brought to justice: PM

IK remanded in NAB custody for eight days

Special Technology Zones: FBR imposes conditions on importers

Cabinet approves sale of old chancery building in Washington

Exporters oppose ban on rice cultivation in various Sindh districts

TPS Guddu: PD against planned diversion of gas supply to urea factories

International tax conventions, deals: SC says role of state more of an implementer than an interpreter

Power supply to Dasu affectees: Pesco accused of being uncooperative

Read more stories