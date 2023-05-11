PTI's Fawad Chaudhry arrested outside Supreme Court

The string of high-profile arrests continued as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said party leader Fawad Chaudhry was arrested outside the Supreme Court in Islamabad late on Wednesday night.

The party’s statement said the arrest was carried out despite Fawad having been granted protective bail by the Islamabad High Court till May 12.

Earlier, former Punjab governor Omer Cheema was also “abducted”, the party claimed.

On Tuesday night, PTI’s Ali Zaidi was arrested by the Sindh Police.

Zaidi, president of the party’s Sindh chapter, was reportedly arrested from Kalapul in Karachi where he was leading the PTI workers’ protest against Imran’s arrest.

As PTI-led protests intensify across Pakistan, the Ministry of Interior authorised the deployment of the Pakistan Army in Punjab to maintain law and order in the province.

The government also blocked social media and mobile broadband to contain the unrest.