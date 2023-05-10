AVN 61.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.31%)
BAFL 30.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.01%)
BOP 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.08%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.87%)
DFML 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-5.98%)
DGKC 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.43%)
EPCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.27%)
FCCL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.25%)
FFL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.07%)
FLYNG 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.87%)
HUBC 70.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.47%)
KAPCO 23.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.57%)
KEL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.02%)
LOTCHEM 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.88%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
NETSOL 73.67 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.81%)
OGDC 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.25%)
PAEL 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.82%)
PPL 61.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.65%)
PRL 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.91%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.56%)
SNGP 42.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.33%)
TELE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.65%)
TPLP 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.22%)
TRG 104.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.33%)
BR100 4,195 Decreased By -16.3 (-0.39%)
BR30 14,598 Decreased By -36 (-0.25%)
KSE100 41,374 Decreased By -455.7 (-1.09%)
KSE30 14,939 Decreased By -175.8 (-1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
May 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Country needs to prepare itself for new era of ‘knowledge economy’: Ahsan

Zaheer Abbasi Published 10 May, 2023 06:03am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal stated on Tuesday the country needs to prepare for a new era of the knowledge economy.

While speaking as the chief guest at the seminar titled, “Quantum Cryptography Insight” held at the National Science and Technology Park on the NUST Islamabad campus, he added that the knowledge economy requires world-class human resources and creative minds to find solutions for the coming age of technological disruptions.

The minister also emphasised the importance of artificial intelligence and quantum computing in the modern era of digital computing and appreciated NUST for organising this industry-academic collaborative event, which also had international participation.

Prof Ahsan Iqbal particularly praised the work done by the National Centre of Artificial Intelligence (NCAI) in the digital transformation of Pakistan, taking Pakistani home-grown products into the market, and showcasing the country at the international level.

He advised the industry to take advantage of the National Centres of Technology created by his government under Vision 2025, which are doing wonders in product development, HR training, as well as applied research and development.

He also stressed the importance of keeping up with modern trends to compete in the international market. The minister cited the glorious past of Muslim countries where knowledge and education flourished and traced the roots of this development in the Holy Quran.

The minister also expressed his resolve to turn Pakistan’s universities of engineering and technology into a global brand and pledged his support for further development of the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), which is already Pakistan’s top university in the prestigious QS Global rankings.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

NUST Ahsan iqbal economy of Pakistan National Centres of Technology

Comments

1000 characters

Country needs to prepare itself for new era of ‘knowledge economy’: Ahsan

IHC declares IK’s arrest on court premises legal

Workers told to take to streets: PTI says IK ‘abducted’ by Rangers

EU emphasises ‘restraint and sincere dialogue’

Govt set to repay or roll over $3.7bn debt

Mobile broadband suspended across country

Soghri exploration licence: ECC approves grant of more free area to OGDCL

Comments sought for settling PSO’s dues in non-cash way

Prime electricity users: APTMA seeks new power tariff structure

Dar commends Chinese support on multiple fronts

Two petitions against IK: hearing on 19th

Read more stories