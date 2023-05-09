AVN 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.71%)
Palm oil retreats from 3-week high on slow exports

Reuters Published 09 May, 2023 11:12am
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures retreated on Tuesday from a near three-week high scaled in the previous session, as traders assessed slow exports against forecasts of a steep drop in supply ahead of key data.

The benchmark palm oil contract for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 47 ringgit, or 1.25%, to 3,715 ringgit ($837.66) a tonne by the midday break, ending a four-session winning streak.

The contract jumped 12.7% in the last four sessions.

“Market is pricing in a possible dip in end-April stocks and the weather vagaries that comes along with the emergence of El Niño,” said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) is scheduled to release data for April supply and demand on Wednesday, with surveys indicating slowing exports amid a steep drop in inventories and production.

Many are bracing for bullish sentiment, leading to the short covering seen this week, Paramalingam said.

“We are not expecting production to return to normalcy anytime soon, thus end stocks will remain low and that will keep prices defensive,” he added.

In related oils, Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.6%, while its palm oil contract gained 0.1%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.1%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

The United Nations said no ships were inspected on Sunday or Monday under a deal allowing the safe Black Sea export of Ukraine grain, which Moscow has threatened to quit on May 18 over obstacles to its own grain and fertilizer exports.

Palm oil may drop to 3,634 ringgit per tonne, as it failed to break a resistance at 3,817 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

