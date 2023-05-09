AVN 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.71%)
BAFL 30.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.59%)
BOP 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
CNERGY 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-5.79%)
DGKC 47.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.01%)
EPCL 45.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.46%)
FCCL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
FFL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.11%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
GGL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.75%)
HUBC 70.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.92%)
KAPCO 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.89%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 24.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.89%)
MLCF 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
NETSOL 74.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.07%)
OGDC 81.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.71%)
PAEL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
PIBTL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
PPL 62.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.63%)
PRL 14.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.19%)
TELE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.67%)
TPLP 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
TRG 103.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.43%)
UNITY 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,215 Increased By 3.8 (0.09%)
BR30 14,707 Increased By 73.3 (0.5%)
KSE100 41,558 Decreased By -271.5 (-0.65%)
KSE30 15,006 Decreased By -108.9 (-0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
May 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research PPL (Pakistan Petroleum Limited) 62.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.63%

PPL – another robust quarter

BR Research Published 09 May, 2023 09:42am
Follow us

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PSX: PPL) started FY23 on a cheerful note with growth in revenues and profits in first quarter of FY23 primarily driven by higher prices as well as weaker domestic currency along with lower expenses. The same continued in the second and the third quarter with revenues jumping on the back of appreciating US dollar and higher oil prices. In its recently announced financial performance for 9MFY23, PPL announced a 56 percent year-on-year growth earnings. Its 3QFY23 profits were also up by 60 percent year-on-year.

A key factor for growth in profitability for PPL was the topline. PPL’s revenues in 9MFY23 ascended by 53 percent year-on-year due to rise of around 16 percent year-on-year in Sui wellhead prices; 10 percent year-on-year rise in oil prices; and 27 percent year-on-year depreciation of PKR. In 3QFY23, the revenues of the E&P giant were up by 50 percent year-on-year - the highest ever quarterly revenues for the company - which came from higher Sui wellhead prices and 32 percent year-on-year PKR depreciation, but also a rise in oil and gas production. Oil and gas production has remained tepid in the exploration and production sector. However, PPL in 3QFY23 witnessed 8 and 2 percent year-on-year growth in oil and gas production.

Growth in PPL’s earnings was however restricted by rise in exploration and prospecting expenditure especially during the second and the third quarter coming from high cost of dry wells and higher seismic activity. However, the other factor that was a driver for profitability for PPL was its other income that also grew on the back of depreciating currency resulting in exchange gains during the period.

Pakistan Petroleum Limited PPL Oil and gas production

Comments

1000 characters

PPL – another robust quarter

IMF’s May meetings: Pakistan not on agenda as bailout remains stalled

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Govt rejects tax on firms’ reserves proposal

Staff reinstatement: PSM management being ‘pressurised’

NA informed: Circular debt spikes to Rs2.536trn

ECC approves Rs13.2bn TSG for PMRCL

Nine killed by Israeli air strikes: Gaza health ministry

PD prepares concept note to develop roadmap for green hydrogen

Meeting shortfall: MoFA to get additional funds of Rs8.4bn

Revision in GST returns due to FBR FASTER glitches: Refusing exporters’ requests tantamount to maladministration: FTO

Read more stories