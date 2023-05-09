AVN 63.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.64%)
BAFL 30.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.84%)
BOP 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.18%)
DGKC 47.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-3.57%)
EPCL 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.85%)
FCCL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.28%)
FFL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.88%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.66%)
GGL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.62%)
HUBC 70.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-3.66%)
HUMNL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.53%)
KAPCO 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.76%)
KEL 1.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.04%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.65%)
NETSOL 75.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-2.36%)
OGDC 82.09 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-4.75%)
PAEL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 63.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-2.18%)
PRL 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.54%)
SNGP 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.32%)
TELE 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-6%)
TPLP 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-6.68%)
TRG 104.26 Decreased By ▼ -3.26 (-3.03%)
UNITY 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.26%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,211 Decreased By -76.8 (-1.79%)
BR30 14,634 Decreased By -422.1 (-2.8%)
KSE100 41,829 Decreased By -412.5 (-0.98%)
KSE30 15,115 Decreased By -293.1 (-1.9%)
Brecorder Logo
May 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTA: Govt likely to appoint Hafeezur Rehman as member admin

Tahir Amin Published 09 May, 2023 05:37am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is likely to appoint Major General Hafeezur Rehman (retired) as new Member Administration in the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) who is expected to be later elevated and appointed as the chairman of the Authority, well-placed sources revealed to Business Recorder.

The approval is expected to be sought through the circulation of a summary from the federal cabinet on the recommendation of Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif-led committee. The chairman will be appointed in MP-1 scale.

Sources further revealed that Muhammad Amir Malik is another top contender in the run among top 20 recommended candidates by the scrutiny/shortlisting committee for the post of Member Administration and who were interviewed and completed on Friday.

The committee had rejected 22 candidates and not recommended for the interview. The interviews were concluded last week and now the final summary is on way to get approval from the Cabinet.

A Member Administration post has been created in the PTA for which the government amended the required rules. The federal government last month initiated the process for appointing a new Member i.e. Member Administration of the PTA, which would increase the number to four.

The PTA comprises Members Technical, Finance and Compliance and Enforcement and traditionally Member Technical becomes the chairman of the PTA. However, the government has decided to increase the number to four members.

On the other hand, several months after the advertisement for the post of Member Technical PTA, the Cabinet Division could not start the scrutiny of the candidates. The cabinet division officials say that the process of scrutiny of candidates for Member Technical will be started soon, and after the scrutiny, shortlisting will be started. Officials did not say when the process of appointment of member technical will be completed.

Officials of the Cabinet Division said that the post of Member Compliance and Enforcement was not advertised on the instructions of the federal government. The Cabinet division had sent the summary of the re-appointment of ex-member compliance and enforcement to the federal government, which was later approved.

Currently, the position of chairman/Member (Technical) is vacant. However, the government has assigned the charge of Chairman PTA to Muhammad Naveed, Member Finance for three months, after the Authority remained headless for more than two and a half months.

The appointment of Member Administration shall be made for an initial of four years, and shall be eligible re-appointment, upon satisfactory performance, for a similar term or terms subject to the condition that a member shall cease to hold office on attaining the age of 65 years.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PTA Federal Government Khawaja Asif Major General Hafeezur Rehman (retired)

Comments

1000 characters

PTA: Govt likely to appoint Hafeezur Rehman as member admin

Govt rejects tax on firms’ reserves proposal

Staff reinstatement: PSM management being ‘pressurised’

NA informed: Circular debt spikes to Rs2.536trn

ECC approves Rs13.2bn TSG for PMRCL

PD prepares concept note to develop roadmap for green hydrogen

Army warns IK of legal action over allegations

IK hits back at PM

Meeting shortfall: MoFA to get additional funds of Rs8.4bn

Revision in GST returns due to FBR FASTER glitches: Refusing exporters’ requests tantamount to maladministration: FTO

Temporary importation of cars by foreigners/expats: FBR to coordinate with FIA to forestall misuse

Read more stories