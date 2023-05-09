AVN 63.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.64%)
Gold regains ground with focus on US inflation data

Reuters Published 09 May, 2023 05:37am
NEW YORK: Gold rose on Monday, regaining some ground after a retreat in the previous session and ahead of inflation data this week that could provide clues on the outlook for US interest rates.

Spot gold rose 0.6% to $2,028.42 per ounce by 11:45 a.m. EDT (1545 GMT). US gold futures were up 0.6% to $2,036.30.

“Markets are really just discounting the aftermath of last Friday’s payrolls report,” Daniel Ghali, commodity strategist at TD Securities, said, referring to a selloff that has left prices about 2% below near record levels reached last week before the data.

It showed US job growth accelerated in April, pointing to persistent labor market strength.

Ghali added, however, the prospect of recession was likely to make markets price in future Fed rate cuts, which should lead “discretionary traders to deploy their capital in gold”. Non-yielding gold has greater appeal to investors when interest rates fall and reduce competition from other assets.

Markets saw a 88% chance of the Fed holding rates at their current level in June, and a 33% chance of a rate cut in July, according to CME’s FedWatch tool.

Chicago Fed chief Austan Goolsbee said in an interview with Yahoo Finance that he was getting “vibes” a credit squeeze is beginning. Later on Monday, the Fed’s loan officer survey might show whether and how hard banks are tightening up on credit after three US lenders failed over recent weeks.

