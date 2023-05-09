CPJ to release report on impunity for journalist killings by Israeli military today

NEW YORK: The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) on May 9, will release “Deadly Pattern,” a report on journalist killings by the Israeli military over the past 22 years.

To discuss the report’s findings, a CPJ delegation will hold a press conference on Tuesday at the Hilton Tel Aviv.

Ahead of the first anniversary of Al-Jazeera Arabic correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh’s killing while reporting on an Israeli military raid in the West Bank, CPJ revisited 20 cases of journalists killed by the Israel Defence Forces and found a pattern of Israeli response that appears designed to evade responsibility.

CPJ’s report documents the scope of Israeli military killings of journalists, its investigative process, and includes CPJ’s recommendations to protect journalists, end impunity in the cases of killed journalists, and prevent future killings.