Umair Sana announces free blood tests for journalists

KARACHI: Umair Sana Foundation has announced free of cost blood test facility for the members of Karachi Press Club (KPC).

The announcement was made by Dr Saqib Ansari President Umair Sana Foundation on the occasion of World Thalassemia Day, celebrated on May 8, 2023 worldwide.

On the occasion of World Thalassemia Day, hundreds of children suffering from Thalassemia disease, their parents, doctors and people associated with civil society, under the leadership of renowned hematologist Dr Saqib Ansari lit lamps at the Karachi Press Club and determined to eliminate the Thalassemia from the country.

Secretary KPC Shoaib Ahmed, Secretary Health Committee Secretary KPC Tufail Ahmed, Member Governing Body KPC Zulfikar Rajpar, Secretary Umair Sana Foundation Tahseen Akhtar, Dr Syed Rahat Hussain and others also attended the ceremony held on Sunday at KPC.

The participants present at the lamp lighting ceremony praised the efforts of Umair Sana Foundation for organizing this unique event to raise awareness of Thalassemia.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr Saqib Ansari also announced the facility of free blood test for the members of KPC at Umair Sana Foundation.

He said that Umair Sana Foundation is struggling to eliminate Thalassemia from the country for the last 15 years. He said that despite the awareness campaign, the increase in the number of children suffering from Thalassemia is alarming. It is necessary that the public and private institutions should work together to make Pakistan Thalassemia free country.

Every year in Pakistan, 5000 children are born with Thalassemia disease. This disease is transmitted from parents to children. If the mother and father suffer from Thalassemia minor, there is a 25 percent chance that the child will be born with Thalassemia.

Dr Saqib Ansari said that in this disease, the process of blood formation stops and the patient needs blood transfusion every fortnight. The disease can be prevented from further spread only by getting test before marriage.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023