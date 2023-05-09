Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (May 08, 2023).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 5.05986 4.81100 5.05986 0.81586
Libor 1 Month 5.10443 5.06214 5.10443 0.84214
Libor 3 Month 5.33686 5.30243 5.33686 1.39857
Libor 6 Month 5.35286 5.40700 5.49986 1.93200
Libor 1 Year 5.19971 5.36629 5.88071 2.58829
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
