AVN 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.79%)
BAFL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
BOP 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
CNERGY 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.82%)
DGKC 48.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.72%)
EPCL 45.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.89%)
FCCL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.2%)
FFL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
FLYNG 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
GGL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.89%)
HUBC 70.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.17%)
KAPCO 23.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.6%)
MLCF 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.3%)
NETSOL 76.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.29%)
OGDC 82.05 Decreased By ▼ -4.13 (-4.79%)
PAEL 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.97%)
PIBTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
PPL 63.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.55%)
PRL 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.14%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.65%)
SNGP 42.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.49%)
TELE 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-5.35%)
TPLP 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-6.54%)
TRG 106.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.27%)
UNITY 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.02%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,221 Decreased By -67.2 (-1.57%)
BR30 14,709 Decreased By -346.7 (-2.3%)
KSE100 41,952 Decreased By -290.2 (-0.69%)
KSE30 15,145 Decreased By -263.3 (-1.71%)
Brecorder Logo
May 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Japan PM Kishida meets lawmakers, business leaders to finish South Korea visit

Reuters Published 08 May, 2023 10:07am
Follow us

SEOUL: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met with South Korean lawmakers and business leaders in Seoul on Monday to discuss potential bilateral cooperation as he wrapped up the first visit by a Japanese leader in 12 years.

Kishida and the leaders of various business groups hoped the meeting, which saw talks about building a resilient supply chain and promoting industrial cooperation in cutting-edge technology, would strengthen economic ties between the two countries, according to Japan’s foreign ministry.

“I would like to strengthen the relationship I have with (South Korean) President Yoon and join forces with him to forge a new era,” Kishida told reporters in Seoul after meeting with South Korean lawmakers at his hotel.

Japan PM Kishida visits Seoul to forge closer ties amid North Korea threats

Kishida told South Koreans on Sunday his “heart hurts” when he thinks of suffering during Japanese colonial rule of South Korea. His remark was seen as a nod to historical disputes that have soured relations between the two U.S. allies but fell short of offering a new apology.

He arrived in South Korea on Sunday following South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s trip to Tokyo in March where they sought to close a chapter on the historical disputes that have dominated Japan-South Korea relations for decades.

bilateral cooperation Fumio Kishida South Korean lawmakers

Comments

1000 characters

Japan PM Kishida meets lawmakers, business leaders to finish South Korea visit

BoI seeks to cut red tape to woo global investors

Intra-day update: rupee dips marginally against US dollar

Fauji Fertilizer says power disruption to affect urea production

China seeks ‘new fields’ of cooperation with Pakistan military

Dividends to shareholders: PSBA approaches SECP against listed companies

Army chief, Afghan FM discuss security issues

MPD&SI proposes changes in NEP

FBR needs to work harder to help country sustain its ‘off grey list’ status

Qin, COAS discuss CPEC, other matters

Sale of smuggled Iranian diesel causing huge revenue loss

Read more stories